Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

Ariana Grande Sings 'My Everything' with Children's Choir at One Love Manchester (Video)

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 11:12 pm

Daniel Craig & Kate Walsh Attend Drama Desk Awards 2017

Daniel Craig & Kate Walsh Attend Drama Desk Awards 2017

Daniel Craig looks handsome in a navy suit as he arrives at the 2017 Drama Desk Awards on Sunday night (June 4) at Anita’s Way Theater in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the awards show by the event’s host Michael Urie along with guests like Kate Walsh, Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney, and George Takei.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Craig

The Drama Desk Awards honors the productions, performers, designers, and more of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway.

You can see the full list of winner’s here.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc01
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc02
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc03
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc04
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc05
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc06
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc07
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc08
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc09
daniel craig kate walsh attend the drama desk awards in nyc10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Broadway, Cynthia Nixon, Daniel Craig, George Takei, Kate Walsh, Laura Linney, Michael Urie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop