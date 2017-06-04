Daniel Craig & Kate Walsh Attend Drama Desk Awards 2017

Daniel Craig looks handsome in a navy suit as he arrives at the 2017 Drama Desk Awards on Sunday night (June 4) at Anita’s Way Theater in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the awards show by the event’s host Michael Urie along with guests like Kate Walsh, Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney, and George Takei.

The Drama Desk Awards honors the productions, performers, designers, and more of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway.

