Sun, 04 June 2017 at 2:00 am

Halle Berry, Jaime King, & Zendaya Go Glam for the Butterfly Ball

Halle Berry shines on the purple carpet as she arrives at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on Saturday night (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress was joined at the event by Jaime King, Zendaya, Edgar Ramirez, Common, Molly Sims with her husband Scott Stuber, James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly, Soleil Moon Frye, Dania Ramirez, and Jordan Peele.

The Butterfly Ball benefits the Chrysalis non-profit organization that helps fun programs and services to help homeless and low-income families find new jobs.

The event’s co-chair Rebecca Gayheart and her husband Eric Dane made a stylish arrival as they were joined by Elizabeth Berkley, Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka, Ben Feldman and his pregnant wife Michelle, along with Patricia Arquette and boyfriend Eric White.

