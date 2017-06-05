Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer Send Message to Trump in 'Broad City' Season 4 Trailer - Watch Now!

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are back with season four of Broad City – and the trailer is promising a lot in store!

There are so many notable moments in the trailer, including Ilana saying “f*ck you Trump,” dancing without clothes on, lots of car trouble, a trip to Florida, and so much more.

Broad City is back on Comedy Central on August 23, and episodes are available to stream on Comedy Central’s site right now to catch up!

Watch the brand new trailer for season four below…