Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 2:02 pm

Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer Send Message to Trump in 'Broad City' Season 4 Trailer - Watch Now!

Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer Send Message to Trump in 'Broad City' Season 4 Trailer - Watch Now!

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are back with season four of Broad City – and the trailer is promising a lot in store!

There are so many notable moments in the trailer, including Ilana saying “f*ck you Trump,” dancing without clothes on, lots of car trouble, a trip to Florida, and so much more.

Broad City is back on Comedy Central on August 23, and episodes are available to stream on Comedy Central’s site right now to catch up!

Watch the brand new trailer for season four below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Abbi Jacobson, Broad City, Ilana Glazer, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop