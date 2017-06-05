Tom Cruise's 'American Made' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Tom Cruise‘s upcoming movie American Made has been released and it tells an unbelievable true story!

The movie follows the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler (Domhnall Gleeson) and pilot (Cruise) unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.

Sarah Wright, Jesse Plemons, Jayma Mays, Caleb Landry Jones, Lola Kirke, E. Roger Mitchell, Alejandro Edda, and Benito Martinez also star in the movie, set for release on September 29.

American Made is directed by Doug Liman, who previously worked with Tom on Edge of Tomorrow.



American Made – Official Trailer