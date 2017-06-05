Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 2:01 pm

Tom Cruise's 'American Made' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now!

Tom Cruise's 'American Made' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Tom Cruise‘s upcoming movie American Made has been released and it tells an unbelievable true story!

The movie follows the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler (Domhnall Gleeson) and pilot (Cruise) unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.

Sarah Wright, Jesse Plemons, Jayma Mays, Caleb Landry Jones, Lola Kirke, E. Roger Mitchell, Alejandro Edda, and Benito Martinez also star in the movie, set for release on September 29.

American Made is directed by Doug Liman, who previously worked with Tom on Edge of Tomorrow.


American Made – Official Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
tom cruise american made trailer 01
tom cruise american made trailer 02
tom cruise american made trailer 03
tom cruise american made trailer 04
tom cruise american made trailer 05

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones, Domhnall Gleeson, E. Roger Mitchell, Jayma Mays, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Movies, Sarah Wright, Tom Cruise, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop