Hayden Christensen is All Smiles on Set of 'Little Italy' in Canada

Hayden Christensen chats with a crew member as he takes in between scenes on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) in Toronto, Canada.

The 36-year-old actor was later spotted riding a bike around the streets as he filmed a scene for his upcoming movie Little Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hayden Christensen

Hayden stars in the upcoming comedy about two Italian families in Toronto who get into a fight over their pizza restaurant.



Emma Roberts and Alyssa Milano also star in the movie, which is set to be released sometime next year.