Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 9:21 pm

Hayden Christensen is All Smiles on Set of 'Little Italy' in Canada

Hayden Christensen is All Smiles on Set of 'Little Italy' in Canada

Hayden Christensen chats with a crew member as he takes in between scenes on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) in Toronto, Canada.

The 36-year-old actor was later spotted riding a bike around the streets as he filmed a scene for his upcoming movie Little Italy.

Hayden stars in the upcoming comedy about two Italian families in Toronto who get into a fight over their pizza restaurant.

Emma Roberts and Alyssa Milano also star in the movie, which is set to be released sometime next year.
