Tue, 06 June 2017 at 5:00 am

Hilary Duff Stops by Food Truck on 'Younger' Season Four Set

Hilary Duff Stops by Food Truck on 'Younger' Season Four Set

Hilary Duff picked up some lobster to go while filming new scenes for her hit TV Land series Younger!

The 29-year-old actress was all smiles in a long white dress and heels as she was spotted on set on Monday (June 5) in the Red Hook, Brooklyn, neighborhood of New York City.

The day before, Hilary looked cute and comfy in a knitted sweater, trendy jeans, and beige wedge heels while treating herself to some shopping with her friends after lunch at Sadelle’s. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and pair of glasses.

“Treat ourselves 😂,” Hilary captioned the fun Instagram video below from her outing.

The trailer for Younger‘s fourth season, which will premiere later this month on TV Land, was just released earlier in the week. It features guest stars like Kristin Chenoweth.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

