Tom Cruise & 'The Mummy' Cast Premiere the Film in NYC!

Sofia Boutella, Tom Cruise, and Annabelle Wallis walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie The Mummy on Tuesday (June 6) at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Jake Johnson and Courtney B. Vance, as well as director Alex Kurtzman.

The film, a reboot of the classic monster movie franchise, hits theaters on Friday and it will serve as the first film in Universal Pictures’ new monster universe.

FYI: Tom is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Made to Measure suit and shirt. Sofia is wearing a Rodarte gown.