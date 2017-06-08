Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump &amp; Russia - Read Tweets

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 11:59 am

Steph Curry & Kevin Durant's Mothers Celebrate After NBA Finals Win!

  • Kevin Durant and Steph Curry‘s mothers were so excited last night for the Golden State Warriors players – TMZ
  • Check out Fifth Harmony‘s new music video – Just Jared Jr
  • See all the red carpet photos from the CMT Music Awards – Gossip Cop
  • Which Hollywood Chris is the best Hollywood Chris? – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s what celebs are tweeting about James Comey - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande makes a tearful return to the stage – MTV
  • This new Harry Potter theory will blow your mind – Popsugar
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop