Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Get Close After Dinner Outing

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still hanging following their yachting adventures in Monaco!

The 34-year-old reality star and 18-year-old model were spotted heading out of Nobu after having dinner together on Friday evening (June 9) in Malibu, Calif.

Scott and Sofia were seen walking arm-in-arm as they left the restaurant, but Sofia recently explained their relationship was platonic.

After rumors started swirling that the two were hooking up after their Monaco trip, Sofia took to her Twitter to dispel the rumors.

“Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax,” Sofia tweeted.