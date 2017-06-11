Jon Hamm Might Quit Acting for a New Job!

Jon Hamm tries to keep a low profile as he steps out on Friday afternoon (June 9) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor was joined by a female friend as they two stopped off for a quick bite to eat before continuing on with their day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm

During a recent interview, Jon shared that he’s considering leaving Hollywood to return to being a teacher.

Jon once taught a drama class in a high school in Brooklyn and said that “alternative parents” like teachers really helped him cope with the death of his parents.

“Being a parent and being a teacher are parallel lines,” Jon said. “Growing up without parents for a certain portion of my life and having certain ‘alternative parents’ for a larger portion of my life, I see that that’s an important thing to provide for a kid.”