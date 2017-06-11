Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada Joins Lea Salonga at Tony Awards 2017!

Eva Noblezada looks so chic on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The 21-year-old actress is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her work in Miss Saigon, a role she has been playing for the last few years. She was joined at the event by her co-star Jon Jon Briones and the show’s original Kim, Lea Salonga.

Eva was discovered when she was only 17 and performing at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmys. Months later, she had landed the role of Kim in the London production of Miss Saigon and now she’s starring in it on Broadway!

Make sure to watch Eva‘s performance of “I’d Give My Life for You” tonight on the Tonys.

FYI: Eva is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress.