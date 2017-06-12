Mon, 12 June 2017 at 5:20 am

Lily James & Matt Smith Hold Hands for Beverly Hills Date Night

Lily James and Matt Smith stepped out for an adorable dinner date.

The 28-year-old Downton Abbey actress and the 34-year-old The Crown star held on to each other after having sushi at Matsuhisa on Saturday (June 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily James and Matt Smith hitting the 2017 Met Gala red carpet

Claire wore a long grey sweater-style dress with black slip-ons, while Matt sported a black jacket and blue jeans.

On Sunday, Lily met up with her Baby Driver crew, including Ansel Elgort, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and director Edgar Wright.

Check out her Instagram video below!

A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial on

Click inside to see another photo Lily shared from their day…

Girls @eizagonzalez #babydriver

A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial on

