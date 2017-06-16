Pharrell Williams: 'There's Something Special' Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Pharrell Williams just dropped the latest song off of the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack!

The 44-year-old entertainer released his new song “There’s Something Special” and it’ll have you dancing all the way to the theaters to see the new movie!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pharrell Williams

Earlier this month, Pharrell dropped the first song – ““Yellow Light” – from Despicable Me 3 which will hit theaters on June 30.

You can download Pharrell‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “There’s Something Special” below!