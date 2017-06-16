Pharrell Williams: 'There's Something Special' Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!
Pharrell Williams just dropped the latest song off of the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack!
The 44-year-old entertainer released his new song “There’s Something Special” and it’ll have you dancing all the way to the theaters to see the new movie!
Earlier this month, Pharrell dropped the first song – ““Yellow Light” – from Despicable Me 3 which will hit theaters on June 30.
Listen to “There’s Something Special” below!
Check out the lyrics for the song inside…