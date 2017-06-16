Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 11:27 am

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

It’s no secret that Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron did not get along on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and now their co-star Zoe Kravitz is opening up about what their relationship was like.

The 28-year-old actress was asked a question about it while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

“Did you witness any beef between Charlize and Tom Hardy on the set of Mad Max?” a caller asked.

“Huh, yeah,” Zoe said before the audience burst into laughter. “They didn’t get along. We were also in the desert for so long. I think everyone was tired and confused and homesick and we saw nothing but sand for six months. It’s just, you go crazy, you do.”

“I actually don’t know if there was one issue. I just think they weren’t vibing,” Zoe added. “It’s like summer camp. At some point, everyone has like some kind of issue with somebody ’cause it’s just the way people are.”

Zoe appeared on the show with her Rough Night co-stars Ilana Glazer and Ryan Cooper.


Zoe Kravitz Dishes On The Charlize Theron And Tom Hardy Feud | WWHL
