'Rocky' Director John G. Avildsen Dies at 81, Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute

Director John G. Avildsen has sadly passed away at the age of 81.

The Oscar-winning director died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his son Anthony told the Los Angeles Times.

He was best known for directing Rocky as well as the first three Karate Kid films.

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram to remember John, after learning of his passing.

“The great director John G. Avildsen Who won the Oscar for directing Rocky! R. I. P. I’m sure you will soon be directing Hits in Heaven – Thank you, Sly,” he wrote on his account.

Our thoughts are with John‘s family during this difficult time.