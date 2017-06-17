Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 3:05 am

'Rocky' Director John G. Avildsen Dies at 81, Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute

'Rocky' Director John G. Avildsen Dies at 81, Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute

Director John G. Avildsen has sadly passed away at the age of 81.

The Oscar-winning director died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his son Anthony told the Los Angeles Times.

He was best known for directing Rocky as well as the first three Karate Kid films.

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram to remember John, after learning of his passing.

“The great director John G. Avildsen Who won the Oscar for directing Rocky! R. I. P. I’m sure you will soon be directing Hits in Heaven – Thank you, Sly,” he wrote on his account.

Our thoughts are with John‘s family during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: John G. Avildsen, RIP, Sylvester Stallone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr