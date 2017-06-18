Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 9:06 am

Chris Hemsworth Hits Up Supanova Comic Con in Sydney

Chris Hemsworth Hits Up Supanova Comic Con in Sydney

Chris Hemsworth is all smiles while attending the 2017 Supanova Comic Con & Gaming Expo on Sunday (June 18) at Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia.

The 33-year-old Aussie actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters on November 3.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Earlier in the week, Chris appeared on a local news channel where he hit the waves with Channel Seven reporter Luke Munro, according to the Daily Mail.

During their televised session, Chris actually snapped his surf board in half!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth sydney comic con 01
chris hemsworth sydney comic con 02
chris hemsworth sydney comic con 03
chris hemsworth sydney comic con 04
chris hemsworth sydney comic con 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr