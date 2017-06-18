Chris Hemsworth Hits Up Supanova Comic Con in Sydney

Chris Hemsworth is all smiles while attending the 2017 Supanova Comic Con & Gaming Expo on Sunday (June 18) at Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia.

The 33-year-old Aussie actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters on November 3.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Earlier in the week, Chris appeared on a local news channel where he hit the waves with Channel Seven reporter Luke Munro, according to the Daily Mail.

During their televised session, Chris actually snapped his surf board in half!