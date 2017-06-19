Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 4:05 pm

Celine Dion Steps Out in Tiger Stripes in Paris

Celine Dion Steps Out in Tiger Stripes in Paris

Celine Dion is looking very chic in Paris, France!

The 49-year-old superstar was seen out at the Ken Club and at the Royal Monceau Hotel on Monday (June 19) showing off her style in a tiger-striped look.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

Celine is set to play a few shows in London, England beginning tomorrow. She’ll also be touring some other areas in England and France before returning to Paris next month.

If you missed it, check out the news about Celine‘s new lifestyle collection at Nordstrom’s!
Just Jared on Facebook
celine dion tiger stripe outfit 01
celine dion tiger stripe outfit 02
celine dion tiger stripe outfit 03
celine dion tiger stripe outfit 04
celine dion tiger stripe outfit 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Celine Dion

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr