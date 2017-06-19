Celine Dion Steps Out in Tiger Stripes in Paris

Celine Dion is looking very chic in Paris, France!

The 49-year-old superstar was seen out at the Ken Club and at the Royal Monceau Hotel on Monday (June 19) showing off her style in a tiger-striped look.

Celine is set to play a few shows in London, England beginning tomorrow. She’ll also be touring some other areas in England and France before returning to Paris next month.

