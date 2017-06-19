Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 5:58 pm

Kim Kardashian is speaking out after she was accused of putting on blackface for her recent Kim Kardashian Beauty ad.

The 36-year-old reality star says that she was “really tan” when she shot the image, seen below.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” Kim said in a new interview with The New York Times. “I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

“Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it,” Kim added.
Photos: Getty
