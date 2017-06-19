Mariska Hargitay Gets Honored at Elly Awards For Work With The Joyful Heart Foundation

Mariska Hargitay received a big honor at the Elly Awards!

The 53-year-old actress, as well as Carole King, stepped out at the annual award ceremony on Monday (June 19) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The event, hosted by the Women’s Forum, honors outstanding women leaders and benefits their Education Fund.

The Women’s Forum Education Fund helps women over age 35, whose lives have been disrupted by extreme adversity, complete their college degrees.

During the ceremony, Mariska was given a special award for her work in entertainment and as an advocate and founder of The Joyful Heart Foundation.

The Joyful Heart Foundation has become a leading national organization working to transform society’s response sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse as well as support survivor’s healing.

Congratulations Mariska!