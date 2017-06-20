Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 11:05 am

Lena Dunham Debuts Short Spiky Haircut!

Lena Dunham Debuts Short Spiky Haircut!

Lena Dunham has a brand new short haircut!

The 31-year-old Girls actress posted a photo of her Instagram account of her new look, which is a short, spiky hairdo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Dunham

“Your mom’s therapist friend she leaves your dad for,” Lena captioned the photo. The fan response to the haircut has been very positive on Lena‘s Instagram. At the time of this publication, the post has over 86,000 likes.

Check out the photo in the gallery below and see what you think of Lena‘s new haircut!
Photos: Getty, Instagram
