Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 3:40 pm

George Clooney & Rande Gerber Just Made an Unbelievable Amount of Money Selling Their Tequila Brand!

George Clooney & Rande Gerber Just Made an Unbelievable Amount of Money Selling Their Tequila Brand!
  • Find out how much George Clooney and Rande Gerber just made by selling their tequila company – TMZ
  • Josh Peck doesn’t want any more questions about Drake BellJust Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their baby – DListed
  • Dwayne Johnson held up traffic to take a selfie with a fan! – TooFab
  • The Game of Thrones cast just hilariously sang “I Will Survive” – Towleroad
  • Are the Jonas Brothers reuniting? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: George Clooney, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr