'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus: 'I'm So Happy'

Former Glee star Charice is officially going by a new name – Jake Zyrus!

The announcement from the 25-year-old singer comes several years after declaring in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that “my soul is like male.”

Jake took to social media to share the news, changing handles on Twitter and Instagram to the new name.

“My first tweet as Jake. Overwhelmed. Saw all your love comments and I’m so happy. Finally. I love you, everyone and see you soon,” Jake wrote on Twitter.

Jake added on Instagram, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect. I love you back and I’m sending peace to everyone.”