Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:23 pm

Suki Waterhouse Reveals Which 'Bad Batch' Scene Was Almost Too Intense for Her! (Video)

Suki Waterhouse had a lot of fun making her latest film The Bad Batch, but there was one scene she wasn’t too fond of shooting!

The 25-year-old actress and director Ana Lily Amirpour stopped by AOL’s Build Series to promote the movie on Wednesday (June 21) in New York City.

When a fan asked if there were any scenes Suki wanted to change after first reading the script, Ana reminded her of “the crows.”

“The crows were intense for her,” Ana shared. “We put meat on her for them to peck at her, so they were having at her.”

“Yeah, I did not like crows being in my vicinity and flapping their little wings near my face,” Suki confirmed. “I didn’t like that.”

“I don’t mind crows [in general],” Suki clarified. “I just don’t like when you really feel like they’re gonna stamp on your face.” Ana chimed in, “When they’re pecking at your ears, it’s kind of awkward.”

Don’t miss The Bad Batch – a dystopian love story in a Texas wasteland, set in a community of cannibals – when it hits theaters this Friday (June 23).

Watch the trailer and interview below!


Suki Waterhouse & Ana Lily Amirpour On The Film, “The Bad Batch”

Photos: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ana Lily Amirpour, Suki Waterhouse

