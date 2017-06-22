Amy Poehler & Seth Meyers Reunite For 'Really!?!' Segment, Slam Julius Caesar' Protesters!

Amy Poehler reunited with her old Saturday Night Live colleague Seth Meyers on Late Night on Wednesday evening (June 21), and the two wasted no time bringing back a classic.

The 45-year-old The House star did a brand new edition of “Really?!? With Seth And Amy,” a signature segment they would frequently do while anchoring Weekend Update.

Amy and Seth spent most of their time going after the conservative protesters who keep interrupting the production of Julius Caesar in Central Park, in which the Caesar character is played by someone who resembles President Donald Trump.

Amy also promoted her film The House, talked about Daniel Day Lewis retiring from acting, and revealed that she’s re-watching the first 10 Seasons of Law & Order – Watch more after the cut!



Really!?! with Seth and Amy: Julius Caesar Protests

Also pictured: Amy‘s co-star Will Ferrell attending a panel for The House at the Apple Store Soho on Wednesday (June 21) in New York City.

Amy Poehler Has a Special Message for Daniel Day Lewis About His Retirement



Amy Poehler Is Rewatching the First 10 Seasons of Law & Order



Amy Poehler Begged Will Ferrell Until He Wrote an SNL Sketch with Her