Thu, 22 June 2017 at 5:20 am

Calvin Harris is Getting Pumped for His New Album Release

Calvin Harris kept it casual in a t-shirt and sneakers while running errands.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning record producer continued to rock his scruffy beard as he visited a medical building on Wednesday (June 21) in Beverly Hils, Calif.

On Tuesday, Calvin took to social media to share his excitement for the release of his upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which will be available on June 30.

“10 days til my new album 🌴🌴🌴,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the cover art (below).

Calvin‘s recently released song “Feels,” featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean, is the latest off of the album. His other track “Rollin,” featuring Future and Khalid, will also be included.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 will be Calvin‘s fifth album following Motion in 2014.

