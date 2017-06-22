Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Brant Daugherty is looking hotter than ever while going shirtless in a new photo shoot!

The 31-year-old actor, best known for his role as Noel Kahn in Pretty Little Liars and his upcoming part as Sawyer in Fifty Shades Freed, put his ripped body on display for photographer Vince Trupsin.

“Working hard to be better every day,” Brant captioned one of the photos on his Instagram account.

Brant, who competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2013, just announced that he landed a role in the second season of Hulu’s series Freak-ish. We can’t wait to see more of Brant on the big and small screen!

