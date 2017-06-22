Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 8:38 pm

Hollywood Walk of Fame 2018: Jennifer Lawrence, Carrie Underwood, Steve Irwin, & More Will Receive Stars

Jennifer Lawrence, Carrie Underwood, and the late Steve Irwin have all earned stars on next year’s Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the honorees on Thursday (June 22).

“The Committee looked carefully at each nominee, and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” Vin Di Bona, chair of the selection committee, said.

“As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood’s history now and forever,” he added.

Recipients have two years to schedule their ceremonies from the date of selection.

Check out the full list of honorees below!

Motion Pictures: Jennifer Lawrence, Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte, and Zoe Saldana

Television: Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes, and the late Steve Irwin

Click inside to see the rest of the categories…

Recording: Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, “Weird Al” Yankovic

Radio: Steve Jones

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the late Bernie Mac
