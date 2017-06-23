Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 8:33 am

Adam Lambert Announces New Single 'Two Fux' - Listen To Teaser Here!

Adam Lambert Announces New Single 'Two Fux' - Listen To Teaser Here!

Adam Lambert is getting ready to release some brand new music – get hyped!

The 35-year-old entertainer has just announced that he will be releasing a song called “Two Fux” next week on Friday (June 30).

“NEW MUSIC IS COMING,” Adam wrote on his Twitter account. “TWOFUX out 6.30.17 #namasterighthere”

Adam also revealed the official artwork for “Two Fux,” which was photographed by Easton Schirra. Listen to a preview of Adam‘s brand new single below – We can’t wait to hear it in full!


Adam Lambert – ‘Two Fux’ (Available June 30) [Teaser]
Posted to: Adam Lambert, Music

