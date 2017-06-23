Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 10:19 am

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Scott Disick leads the way while heading to another party with Bella Thorne on Thursday night (June 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress held hands with the 34-year-old reality star after leaving 1OAK nightclub and going to a house party.

Bella‘s best friend Lo Jeanne joined along for the night on the town. Lo was seen trying to hide Bella when they got into the back seat of a car with Scott.

This night out comes just a couple days after Bella posted photos on social media that were taken in Scott‘s backyard.

40+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne and Scott Disick at the club…

Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 01
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 02
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 03
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 04
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 05
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 06
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 07
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 08
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 09
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 10
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 11
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 12
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 13
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 14
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 15
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 16
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 17
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 18
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 19
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 20
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 21
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 22
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 23
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 24
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 25
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 26
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 27
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 28
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 29
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 30
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 31
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 32
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 33
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 34
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 35
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 36
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 37
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 38
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 39
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 40
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 41
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 42
bella thorne scott disick hold hands on night at the club 43

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr