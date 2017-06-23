Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club
Scott Disick leads the way while heading to another party with Bella Thorne on Thursday night (June 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress held hands with the 34-year-old reality star after leaving 1OAK nightclub and going to a house party.
Bella‘s best friend Lo Jeanne joined along for the night on the town. Lo was seen trying to hide Bella when they got into the back seat of a car with Scott.
This night out comes just a couple days after Bella posted photos on social media that were taken in Scott‘s backyard.
40+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne and Scott Disick at the club…