Top Stories
Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Fan Body-Shames Him

Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Fan Body-Shames Him

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 7:27 pm

Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Rock Unitards For a Workout

Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Rock Unitards For a Workout

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian look ready to break a sweat!

The sister duo was spotted heading into a workout class on Friday afternoon (June 23) in Los Angeles.

Kourt and Khloe showed off their amazing figures in some unitards.

While Kourtney opted for a long sleeved piece, Khloe donned a sleeveless version.

On the way to the class, the sisters attempted to take a selfie in the car but Kourtney couldn’t stop laughing!

“Take the picture already! I can’t sit at the stop sign forever,” Khloe commanded.

“I can’t stop laughing!” Kourtney responded.

Check out the funny video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney khloe kardashian dance class together 01
kourtney khloe kardashian dance class together 02
kourtney khloe kardashian dance class together 03
kourtney khloe kardashian dance class together 04
kourtney khloe kardashian dance class together 05
kourtney khloe kardashian dance class together 06
kourtney khloe kardashian dance class together 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr