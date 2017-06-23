Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Rock Unitards For a Workout

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian look ready to break a sweat!

The sister duo was spotted heading into a workout class on Friday afternoon (June 23) in Los Angeles.

Kourt and Khloe showed off their amazing figures in some unitards.

While Kourtney opted for a long sleeved piece, Khloe donned a sleeveless version.

On the way to the class, the sisters attempted to take a selfie in the car but Kourtney couldn’t stop laughing!

“Take the picture already! I can’t sit at the stop sign forever,” Khloe commanded.

“I can’t stop laughing!” Kourtney responded.

Check out the funny video below…