Tue, 22 August 2017 at 8:44 pm
9-Year-Old Celine Tam Belts Out 'When You Believe' for 'America's Got Talent' (Video)
Celine Tam just blew us away with another cover — this time from Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston!
The nine-year-old singer stood atop of a rose on tonight’s America’s Got Talent, belting out “When You Believe”.
While Mel B wasn’t the biggest fan of her performance, Heidi Klum definitely was!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from America’s Got Talent
Celine is just one of 12 acts performing tonight, which will then be cut down to only 7.
Check out Celine‘s full performance right now below!
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Celine Tam, Television, Video
