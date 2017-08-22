Top Stories
Tue, 22 August 2017 at 8:44 pm

9-Year-Old Celine Tam Belts Out 'When You Believe' for 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

9-Year-Old Celine Tam Belts Out 'When You Believe' for 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Celine Tam just blew us away with another cover — this time from Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston!

The nine-year-old singer stood atop of a rose on tonight’s America’s Got Talent, belting out “When You Believe”.

While Mel B wasn’t the biggest fan of her performance, Heidi Klum definitely was!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from America’s Got Talent

Celine is just one of 12 acts performing tonight, which will then be cut down to only 7.

Here’s how you can vote!

Check out Celine‘s full performance right now below!
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Celine Tam, Television, Video

