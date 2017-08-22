9-Year-Old Celine Tam Belts Out 'When You Believe' for 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Celine Tam just blew us away with another cover — this time from Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston!

The nine-year-old singer stood atop of a rose on tonight’s America’s Got Talent, belting out “When You Believe”.

While Mel B wasn’t the biggest fan of her performance, Heidi Klum definitely was!

Celine is just one of 12 acts performing tonight, which will then be cut down to only 7.

