Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 10:15 pm

Jared Leto & Margot Robbie Will Star in Joker & Harley Quinn Movie

Jared Leto & Margot Robbie Will Star in Joker & Harley Quinn Movie

Margot Robbie and Jared Leto are teaming up for an upcoming film about their respective Suicide Squad characters, Harley Quinn and Joker!

The as-yet-untitled project will be written and directed by the same filmmakers who helmed This Is Us and Crazy, Stupid, Love, THR reports.

The 27-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor will reprise their villainous roles in the DC cinematic universe at Warner Bros.

Sources told the outlet that the “criminal love story” would be released after the studio makes a Suicide Squad sequel.

In related news, another new movie that will tell The Joker’s origin story is also in the works, though it will not star Jared.
Credit: Ilya S. Savenok
