Prince Harry Painfully Talks About the People Who Took Photographs of Princess Diana Dying

Prince Harry is painfully talking about the moments his mother, the late Princess Diana, was dying.

“One of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people who chased her into the tunnel were the same people who were taking photographs of her dying in the backseat of her car,” the 32-year-old royal said in the 90-minute film Diana, 7 Days (via Cosmopolitan). “William and I know that, we’ve been told that numerous times by people that know that was the case. She had quite a severe head injury, but she was very much alive on the backseat and the same people who caused the accident, instead of helping, were taking photographs of her dying on the back seat. Then those photographs made… made their way back to news desks in this country.”

Princess Diana passed away on August 31, 1997 after a car accident with her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul in Paris, France. The car she was in was trying to avoid paparazzi.