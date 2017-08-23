Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 8:45 am

Prince Harry Painfully Talks About the People Who Took Photographs of Princess Diana Dying

Prince Harry Painfully Talks About the People Who Took Photographs of Princess Diana Dying

Prince Harry is painfully talking about the moments his mother, the late Princess Diana, was dying.

“One of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people who chased her into the tunnel were the same people who were taking photographs of her dying in the backseat of her car,” the 32-year-old royal said in the 90-minute film Diana, 7 Days (via Cosmopolitan). “William and I know that, we’ve been told that numerous times by people that know that was the case. She had quite a severe head injury, but she was very much alive on the backseat and the same people who caused the accident, instead of helping, were taking photographs of her dying on the back seat. Then those photographs made… made their way back to news desks in this country.”

Princess Diana passed away on August 31, 1997 after a car accident with her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul in Paris, France. The car she was in was trying to avoid paparazzi.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr
  • Ghlenn Ghiggity

    Her driver was drunk, she didn’t wear a seatbelt and the paparazzi were chasing them – deadly combination.

  • TaraTeller

    I don’t believe the driver was drunk because I don’t think Dodi was that stupid to let a drunk drive him and Diana. As for the seatbelt, lots of people in the back seat don’t wear them. Could it have saved her? Maybe.