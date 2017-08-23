Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 3:56 pm

Rod Stewart Teams Up With Joe Jonas & DNCE for 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy' - Listen Now!

Rod Stewart Teams Up With Joe Jonas & DNCE for 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy' - Listen Now!

Rod Stewart is re-imagining his hit song “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” with a little help from DNCE!

The Grammy award winning entertainer and the band – Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee – gave the song a modern twist that we’re totally digging!

To celebrate the release, Rod and DNCE will be performing the song the first time ever at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend!

The full song will be available to stream and download on Friday (August 25th).

Check out a preview for “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Cole Whittle, DNCE, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, Rod Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr