Rod Stewart Teams Up With Joe Jonas & DNCE for 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy' - Listen Now!

Rod Stewart is re-imagining his hit song “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” with a little help from DNCE!

The Grammy award winning entertainer and the band – Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee – gave the song a modern twist that we’re totally digging!

To celebrate the release, Rod and DNCE will be performing the song the first time ever at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend!

The full song will be available to stream and download on Friday (August 25th).

Check out a preview for “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” below…