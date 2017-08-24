Top Stories
Alex Sharp to Star in 'Nasty Women' Alongside Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson

Alex Sharp to Star in 'Nasty Women' Alongside Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson

Alex Sharp has landed his new movie role!

The 28-year-old Tony-winning actor has signed on to star in the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels reboot renamed Nasty Women alongside Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, Deadline reports.

Alex is set to play a young tech billionaire who becomes the subject of a bet between two sparring con-women.

Nasty Women is set to begin production next month in London, with Chris Addison directing.

Alex most recently starred in Netflix’s To The Bone alongside Lily Collins. Alex took home the Tony Award back in 2014 for his starring role in Broadway’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.
