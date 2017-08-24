Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 9:30 am

Amazon's 'Transparent' Renewed for Fifth Season!

Amazon's 'Transparent' Renewed for Fifth Season!

Amazon’s Transparent will be back for a fifth season!

Ahead of the fourth season’s debut on September 22, the show’s execs announced the exciting news.

“Over the past few seasons the Pfeffermans have gone across the world, back in time and made many, many trips to the deli,” Amazon Studios’ head of comedy, drama and VR, Joe Lewis, said (via THR). “We’re so excited to see what magic Jill and the incredible team bring to this always groundbreaking series in season five.”

Creator Jill Soloway said, “We are extremely grateful to Amazon Studios for their continued trust and support and to our audience for their warm embrace of the Pfeffermans. We look forward to another season of comedy and drama, love and weirdness, God and sex – in the service of community and in pursuit of peace, joy, freedom and human rights for all.”
