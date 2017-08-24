Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Five Year Anniversary of Debut Single, 'Merry Go 'Round'

Kacey Musgraves is feeling nostalgic about her debut single, “Merry Go ‘Round.”

Today (August 24) is the five year anniversary of the radio release of the 29-year-old country music sensation’s very first single. Kacey used the anniversary to reflect on her song’s success as a #TBT on her Instagram.

“On this day in 2012, ‘Merry Go ‘Round’ started to be released to radio. I was exhausted from radio tour. But also really excited. I was 24. I had just written this with @shanemcanally and @joshosbornesongwriter down in Texas,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“I had fought like hell for this song to be my first single. Was explicitly told it was ‘too depressing’ and ‘slow’ for a new female artist to ever release. I was prepared to go down in flames. I knew the song connected with people because it connected with me but I never dreamed it would win a Grammy for Song of the Year and be the most successful song I’ve had at radio to date. Forever grateful for all of you who proved me right and made this little thing spin.”

The Same Trailer Different Park lead single went on to climb into the Top 10 of the Billboard US Country Airplay chart, and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Song in 2014.

Listen to “Merry Go ‘Round” below…