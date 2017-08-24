Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 4:01 am

Katy Perry has released the music video for her song “Swish Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj and the basketball-themed visual is full of the most random stars!

The 32-year-old singer plays on a basketball team of misfits including Glee‘s Jenna Ushkowitz, Stranger ThingsGaten Matarazzo, “Backpack Kid” Russell Horning, actor and dancer Dexter Mayfield, and comedian Christine Sydelko.

Among Katy‘s opponents in the video is Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson.

Other celebs in the video include coaches Terry Crews and Molly Shannon, announcers Bill Walton and Rich Eisen, a cheerleading squad featuring cast members from Netflix’s GLOW (Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn, and Ellen Wong), football player Rob Gronkowski, competitive eater Joey Chestnut, and more!

Some fans think that this video could be a parody of Taylor Swift‘s star-studded “Bad Blood” video, especially after Katy released a trailer that featured similar nicknames for the stars.


Katy Perry – Swish Swish (Official) ft. Nicki Minaj

Photos: Rony Alwin
