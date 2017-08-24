Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 11:15 pm

Taylor Swift Fans Joke About iTunes Actually Waiting for Midnight

Taylor Swift Fans Joke About iTunes Actually Waiting for Midnight

Everyone knows that when music is slated to drop on iTunes at midnight, that usually means 11:00pm, but that’s not the case for Taylor Swift!

When the clock struck that moment on Thursday night (August 24), the 27-year-old singer’s new single was no where to be seen on the digital music store.

Taylor‘s fans immediately took to Twitter to joke and vent about the new single not being out yet. Everyone is just going to have to wait one hour more than they though!

While we don’t even know the title of the song yet, everyone is waiting on pins and needles for the release.

Read what fans are tweeting below!

