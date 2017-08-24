Taylor Swift Fans Joke About iTunes Actually Waiting for Midnight
Everyone knows that when music is slated to drop on iTunes at midnight, that usually means 11:00pm, but that’s not the case for Taylor Swift!
When the clock struck that moment on Thursday night (August 24), the 27-year-old singer’s new single was no where to be seen on the digital music store.
Taylor‘s fans immediately took to Twitter to joke and vent about the new single not being out yet. Everyone is just going to have to wait one hour more than they though!
While we don’t even know the title of the song yet, everyone is waiting on pins and needles for the release.
Read what fans are tweeting below!
Tay prob called up iTunes and was like "Hey guys it's Taylor don't refresh at 11, thnx bye"
— Sarah🖤 (@FearlesslySarah) August 25, 2017
OF COURSE TAYLOR SWIFT WOULD BE THE EXCEPTION TO THE ITUNES GLITCH SHES TAYLOR SWIFT
— King Emily (@samelipswift) August 25, 2017
Taylor would be the one artist to tel iTunes to wait until midnight exactly RIP
— mir 🌸 (@dontyouletitgos) August 25, 2017
Click inside to read more tweets…
i wouldn't put it past taylor to change the itunes rules to make sure this single drops at 12:01am and not a second before
— paige hettinger (@paigehettinger) August 25, 2017
taylor swift: literally hacks itunes so that her song drops at actual midnight for a change instead of 11 like all the peasants
— paula (@swiftxforever) August 25, 2017
IT ALWAYS COMES AROUND 11 ON ITUNES IT HAPPENED WITH MELODRAMA AND IT'S HAPPENED WITH EVERY OTHER TAYLOR SINGLE/ALBUM JUST U WAIT
— R E P U T A T I O N (@youwithmeaIways) August 25, 2017
Taylor makes her own rules with no regard to people's sanity or expectations. Taylor broke the rules of iTunes release time.
— Kristi (@kJoy114) August 25, 2017
So we are actually waiting til 12:01. Damn, taylor knows ITunes be slick
— Brandon (@gagacasanova) August 25, 2017
itunes refreshes at 11 but it's going to refresh at 12 purely for taylor, iconic
— chloê (@lenasluthor) August 25, 2017
taylor swift literally owns itunes y'all
— em / reputation ❃ (@swiftleighs) August 25, 2017