Coldplay & Mary J. Blige Postpone Concerts Due to Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay and Mary J. Blige are among the artists postponing concerts amid Hurricane Harvey hitting in the south this weekend.

Coldplay was scheduled to play tonight (August 25) an outdoor show at Houston’s NRG Stadium while Mary was set to play at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, right outside of Houston.

“We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone,” Coldplay wrote in a statement.

Live Nation Houston confirmed the news about Mary‘s show being postponed to September 19.

In addition, Lady Antebellum has canceled a tour stop in Houston scheduled for Sunday.