Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 2:34 pm

Coldplay & Mary J. Blige Postpone Concerts Due to Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay & Mary J. Blige Postpone Concerts Due to Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay and Mary J. Blige are among the artists postponing concerts amid Hurricane Harvey hitting in the south this weekend.

Coldplay was scheduled to play tonight (August 25) an outdoor show at Houston’s NRG Stadium while Mary was set to play at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, right outside of Houston.

“We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone,” Coldplay wrote in a statement.

Live Nation Houston confirmed the news about Mary‘s show being postponed to September 19.

In addition, Lady Antebellum has canceled a tour stop in Houston scheduled for Sunday.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Coldplay, Mary J Blige

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr