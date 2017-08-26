Top Stories
Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 4:14 pm

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Will Attend Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight!

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Will Attend Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight!

Angelina Jolie is one of the many celebrities expected to be in Las Vegas tonight (August 26) to watch the boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor in person!

While there is no official confirmation that Angie will be there, TMZ has included her on the list of expected attendees.

This wouldn’t be the first time Angelina has attended a Mayweather boxing match. She was seen in prime seats with ex-husband Brad Pitt at a match in 2007, nearly ten years ago. (See photos in the gallery)

Now that Angelina has two teenage sons – Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13 – there’s probably a good chance she will attend with them!

Want to see who else will attend the match? Click here!
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie mayweather fight 01
angelina jolie mayweather fight 02
angelina jolie mayweather fight 03
angelina jolie mayweather fight 04
angelina jolie mayweather fight 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr