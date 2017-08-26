Angelina Jolie Reportedly Will Attend Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight!

Angelina Jolie is one of the many celebrities expected to be in Las Vegas tonight (August 26) to watch the boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor in person!

While there is no official confirmation that Angie will be there, TMZ has included her on the list of expected attendees.

This wouldn’t be the first time Angelina has attended a Mayweather boxing match. She was seen in prime seats with ex-husband Brad Pitt at a match in 2007, nearly ten years ago. (See photos in the gallery)

Now that Angelina has two teenage sons – Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13 – there’s probably a good chance she will attend with them!

