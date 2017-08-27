Russell Brand Is Married to Laura Gallacher!

Russell Brand announced that he has married his partner Laura Gallacher!

The 42-year-old comedian told the listeners of his Radio X podcast, “I’m living a married life now…I’m domestic,” which was released hours ago.

The wedding took place on Saturday (August 26) near Henley-on-Thames in England.

The BBC reports that singer Noel Gallagher, comedian David Baddiel and host Jonathan Ross were all in attendance at the event.

Laura and Russell welcomed a baby girl, Mabel, last year.

Congratulations to the very happy couple on the wonderful news!