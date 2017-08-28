Ellen DeGeneres Announces Donations to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas

Hurricane Harvey has devastated so many people’s lives in the state of Texas as it made landfall over the weekend, and Ellen DeGeneres is lending her support.

The 59-year-old talk show host announced that she will be personally donating $25,000 to the Red Cross and the SPCA of Texas. Ellen‘s show is also donating $25,000 to the Red Cross to help the efforts after the devastating hurricane.

By texting the word “Harvey” to 90999, you can donate ten dollars to the relief efforts.

Watch Ellen‘s video announcement below…