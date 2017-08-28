Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 4:50 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Announces Donations to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas

Ellen DeGeneres Announces Donations to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas

Hurricane Harvey has devastated so many people’s lives in the state of Texas as it made landfall over the weekend, and Ellen DeGeneres is lending her support.

The 59-year-old talk show host announced that she will be personally donating $25,000 to the Red Cross and the SPCA of Texas. Ellen‘s show is also donating $25,000 to the Red Cross to help the efforts after the devastating hurricane.

By texting the word “Harvey” to 90999, you can donate ten dollars to the relief efforts.

Watch Ellen‘s video announcement below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr