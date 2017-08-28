Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut New Song 'Get Lit' at Livewire Festival - Watch Here!

Will Smith is all smiles as he hits the stage at the 2017 Livewire Festival on Sunday (August 27) in Blackpool, England.

The 48-year-old entertainer joined his longtime pal DJ Jazzy Jeff onstage as they debuted their brand new track “Get Lit, “which is their first song together since 1998′s “Lovely Daze” on the DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince Greatest Hits record.

Addressing the crowd, Will explained that “Get Lit” was made in response to the recent “chaos and confusion” in the world.

“I wanted to make a song that allowed people to let their light shine,” Will added. “We all have an inner light and sometimes this world… people can say stuff to you and tell you you can’t do and you know you can but when they tell you that it kinda knocks you down a bit right so I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine.”



Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff – Get Lit (Unreleased Song)