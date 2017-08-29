Celebrities Announce Hurricane Harvey Relief Donations After Devastating Damage
Celebrities have been announcing generous donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts after devastating floods and torrential rain and winds have left many displaced and homeless.
Since news of the horrific devastation has spread, celebrities have been announcing pledges to help the Red Cross and other organizations for relief in the Houston, Texas area.
Our continued thoughts are with those affected by the hurricane in Texas and surrounding areas.
Click inside to see some of the messages celebrities have sent out in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts…
HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV
— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017
Texas, I love you. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/z1ly4bFG7l
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 28, 2017
My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 29, 2017
My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017
Houston we are praying for you!! ❤️
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017
Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017