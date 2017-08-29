Top Stories
Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 12:30 pm

Celebrities Announce Hurricane Harvey Relief Donations After Devastating Damage

Celebrities have been announcing generous donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts after devastating floods and torrential rain and winds have left many displaced and homeless.

Since news of the horrific devastation has spread, celebrities have been announcing pledges to help the Red Cross and other organizations for relief in the Houston, Texas area.

Our continued thoughts are with those affected by the hurricane in Texas and surrounding areas.

Click inside to see some of the messages celebrities have sent out in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts…

Photos: Getty
