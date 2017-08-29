Top Stories
Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 12:44 pm

Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Is Pregnant with Their Second Child!

Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Is Pregnant with Their Second Child!

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child!

The 32-year-old swimmer announced the news on social media!

“Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??,” Michael captioned a photo of his wife and their son Boomer, who turned 1 in May.

Nicole also confirmed the news on her Instagram account, writing, “Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!”

Michael and Nicole were married last year in a private ceremony and shared some photos from the event.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

