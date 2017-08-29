Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Is Pregnant with Their Second Child!

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child!

The 32-year-old swimmer announced the news on social media!

“Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??,” Michael captioned a photo of his wife and their son Boomer, who turned 1 in May.

Nicole also confirmed the news on her Instagram account, writing, “Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!”

Michael and Nicole were married last year in a private ceremony and shared some photos from the event.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!