Alyssa Milano Takes 6-Year-Old Son to Disney World for Birthday!

How cute are Alyssa Milano and her son?

The 44-year-old actress took Milo and her 2-year-old baby girl Elizabella Dylan Bugliari to the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on Tuesday (August 29) in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alyssas Milano

The adorable family also met up with Mickey Mouse as they took in all the sights and attractions during their visit.

“Such a magical day! ✨#disneyworld,” Alyssa captioned with her Instagram post.

Alyssa‘s son Milo celebrates his 6th birthday today (August 31): “6 years ago right now my water broke,” Alyssa tweeted. “On August 31st, after 18 hours of labor and 3 hours of pushing, my Milo was born.”