Thu, 31 August 2017 at 6:38 pm

Mandy Moore Challenges Her 'This Is Us' Co-Stars to Recreate The Twinkie Cupcake - Watch!

Mandy Moore has a very special challenge for her young co-stars!

The 33-year-old actress challenged her This Is Us “Big 3″ co-stars – Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, and Lonnie Chavis – to recreate the twinkie cupcake Rebecca made for Jack in season one.

“August 31 is the Big 3‘s birthday, and in order to celebrate this momentous occasion, I’ve decided to challenge Mackenzie, Lonnie and Parker to see if they can recreate the banana nut muffin Twinkie cupcake situation that Rebecca makes for Jack,” Mandy says to the kids.

See which member of the Big 3 makes the best cupcake!
