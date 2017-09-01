Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Releases Debut Single 'Breathe' - Listen Now!

Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley (son of Bob Marley), is stepping into the spotlight on her own.

The 19-year-old model and singer made her musical debut this week with “Breathe,” a slinky downtempo R&B offering dedicated to getting over a relationship, produced by Kyle Provencio Reingold (KPR) and rapper IDKHIM.

“My mom has been a guiding light…in the sense of creativity, she always told me not to rush,” Selah said to W of her famous family’s influence.

“She actually texted me the other day about that! She said, ‘Selah, you are enough! You don’t have to be some guru or number-one Grammy [winner], you are enough as you are.”’ That meant a lot to me.”

In addition to her budding career as a singer, Selah‘s also modeled in campaigns for Ivy Park and Rag & Bone and walked in Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 4 runway show.

For more from Selah, head to W.com. Listen to “Breathe” below!