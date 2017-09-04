Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 4:35 pm

Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy, & More Dress as Beyonce for a Birthday Tribute!

Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy, & More Dress as Beyonce for a Birthday Tribute!

Beyonce‘s website uploaded a birthday tribute on Monday (September 4) featuring some of her closest friends and family dressing up as her in the “Formation” music video!

Michelle Obama and Bey‘s daughter Blue Ivy Carter are among the stars who wore a hat, braids, a black dress, and a necklace for the photo shoot.

“Happy Birthday Beyonce, from your family and friends,” the page reads. A link to give a donation to BeyGOOD Houston is also on the site.

Among the other people included in the tribute are Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Bey‘s mom Tina Knowles Lawson, Jay Z‘s mom Gloria Carter, Bey‘s step-sister Bianca Lawson, and more.

See the rest of the pics on Beyonce.com!
michelle obama blue ivy beyonce birthday 02

Photos: Beyonce.com
